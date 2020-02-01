Grosse Ile teacher found not guilty after being accused of lewd behavior

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A teacher accused of lewd behavior has been found not guilty on one charge and another charge was dismissed.

Christopher Metzger, 37, of Trenton, was accused of engaging in lewd behavior by a parent. Police said he was inside his car on Aug. 28, 2019 in the parking lot of the Grosse Ile Youth Recreation Association practice fields when the allegations were brought to the attention of authorities.

On Friday, a judge dismissed the charge of aggravated indecent exposure and a jury found Metzger not guilty of the disorderly person - obscene conduct charge.

When Metzger was charged he was placed on administrative leave by the Grosse Ile School District.