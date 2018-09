GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Police are searching for the suspect who held up the Verizon Wireless store on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods Monday evening.

The robbery happened around 7:43 p.m. Police obtained photos of the robbery taking place and are asking for the public's help locating the suspect. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information contact the Grosse Pointe Police Department at 313-886-3200.

