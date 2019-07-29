Group pours glue, garbage all over Roseville park because bounce house had to be taken down

Glue and garbage were poured all over the Veterans Memorial Park pavilion in Roseville. (Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A group of people who were angry that their bounce house had to be taken down retaliated by pouring glue and garbage all over the pavilion of a Roseville park, officials said.

A group of people set up an inflatable bounce house at Veterans Memorial Park at Chestnut and Academy streets without prior approval, according to the Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority.

When they were told the bounce house had to be taken down, the angry visitors spread glue and garbage throughout the pavilion as retaliation, according to officials.

"This ignorant act has placed yet another burden on the taxpayers of Eastpointe and Roseville," the Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority posted on Facebook.

The Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority didn't specify when this happened.

