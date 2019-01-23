Gunman still at large after man killed, woman injured in Monroe shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, police said. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. - A gunman is still at large Wednesday after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Monroe, police said.

The incident happened at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Kentucky Avenue, Monroe police said.

Officials arrived at the scene and found the two adults injured with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Authorities tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Monroe detectives said an altercation had taken place and resulted in shots being fired.

A possible suspect has been identified but not located, police said.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.

