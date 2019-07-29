Hamburg Township couple discovers house fire when checking security camera

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A couple living near Bass Lake in Hamburg Township learned their house was on fire when they checked their security camera.

The couple left Saturday morning on a day trip. They said the stove was off, but there was food on it. Officials believe the dog turned the burner on when it tried to get the food.

The couple noticed the smoke after checking their home security camera and called 911. She then called the next door neighbor. Residents said one of the people in the area busted out the window to allow the couple's two husky dogs to jump out. He also battled smoke and heat to rescue the couple's cat.

The fire department is reminding people that many fires begin on the stove and to not leave anything combustible on a stovetop.

The fire department got the fire under control quickly and it was contained to the kitchen.

