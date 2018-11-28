Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Detroit will close in January after 15 years

DETROIT - Hard Rock Cafe, a staple of Downtown Detroit's Campus Martius, is planning to close in January.

The restaurant was first opened in 2003, right across from Campus Martius Park on Monroe Street. It has been a popular spot for fans before and after games or other events in Detroit.

The restaurant has featured memorabilia honoring Detroit and Motown musicians, including The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Eminem, Ted Nugent, and many more.

The restaurant will close on Jan. 26, 2019. It's unclear what will fill the space.

Hard Rock Cafe operates venues around the world, in more than 74 countries.

Hard Rock International released this statement:

Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe Detroit in 2003, Hard Rock International has appreciated the opportunity to serve the city’s locals and guests. In January 2019, the lease for Hard Rock Cafe Detroit, located on Monroe Street across from Campus Martius Park, will expire. The location will close on Saturday, January 26, 2019, as a result. The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.