Hazel Park police investigate dead 24-year-old woman as potential homicide

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead Thursday in a Hazel Park residence.

According to authorities, police received a call at about 1 a.m. Police found the woman's body inside a home in the 1700 block of Elza Avenue. They are treating her death as a homicide investigation.

Police are conducting interviews, but no one has been taken into custody.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.

