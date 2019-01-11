Hazel Park police investigate murder of 36-year-old woman, boyfriend in custody

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating a homicide in the 23000 block of Hughes Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hazel Park police: Woman found fatally stabbed in home

According to authorities, a 37-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Thursday. Her 36-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody. At least two school-age children were inside the home at the time.

Neighbors could hear a struggle from inside the home.

"My granddaughter heard it," said Todd Stonecipher. "Yelling, screaming and pounding noises."

According to authorities, the man had another girlfriend in Center Line. Police said the man went to his other girlfriend's house after stabbing one girlfriend. She called police and told them she thought he was acting strangely before the two drove to the Hazel Park house.

Investigators discovered the murder weapon buried in the nearby lawn of the Youth for Christ Community Center.

Police recovered a knife that they believe was used in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Hazel Park on Jan. 10, 2019. (WDIV)

