Hazel Park police: Woman found fatally stabbed in home; boyfriend in custody

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park police are investigating a murder in the 23000 block of Hughes Avenue.

A 37-year-old woman was killed Thursday and a man was taken into custody. Police said the woman appeared to have been stabbed. A knife was recovered across the street from the scene in the yard of a religious youth center.

The woman's 36-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police recovered a knife that they believe was used in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Hazel Park on Jan. 10, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said the man was dating two different women -- one in Hazel Park and one in Center Line. After allegedly stabbing and killing his Hazel Park girlfriend, he went to his other girlfriend's house in Center Line. She said she thought he was acting strange. She brought him back to the Hazel Park house, where they found the other woman killed. Police were called.

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times.

Neighbors said the couple had children and that they were home at the time of the murder.

