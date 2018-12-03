Hazel Park police investigate Center Line cop for alleged sexual assault

Hazel Park police have released information on the ongoing investigation into a case involving a Center Line cop accused of sexual assault.

Both the victim and suspect are 35 years old. According to police, the victim came into the Hazel Park Police Department on Nov. 19 to report she was sexually assaulted by a man who is an acquaintance.

The victim stated the suspect is the boyfriend of her friend. The victim spent some time with the couple at their home. The suspect then drove the victim home alone. The victim stated she arrived home and the suspect entered her home uninvited. The victim stated the suspect then sexually assaulted her in the home and then left.

The victim immediately contacted friends. She then sought a medical exam. The victim stated she was encouraged to report the incident and filed a report with the Hazel Park Police. The woman also said she believed the suspect was a Center Line Public Safety officer.

The victim stated he was not on duty at the time of the incident and she reported no weapons were involved in the assault.

The police department investigated and interviewed the suspect. Upon confirming the suspect’s employment status, Center Line police were informed of the active investigation. The investigation has been turned over to the Oakland County prosecutor for review and a warrant request.

