Health officials: Popeyes on Detroit's east side back open after violations corrected

DETROIT - A Detroit Popeyes shut down for health violations is back open after the city's health department said the restaurant is now in compliance with code.

The chain restaurant location on Gratiot Avenue just south of 7 Mile Road was closed in July after a video shared to social media revealed terrible conditions in the kitchen.

An inspection report obtained by Local 4 listed issues such as flies in the front lobby and kitchen, as well as drain and water lines that were leaking.

In a news release Tuesday, the Detroit Health Department's Food and Safety team said Popeyes has submitted a corrective action plan for the restaurant. That plan includes protocols on staff training, improvements to how they prioritize repairs and cleaning.

The Food and Safety team is expected to monitor the restaurant and have regular food safety inspections.

