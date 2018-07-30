Detroit Popeyes inspection report: Insects, rodents, plumbing among issues found

DETROIT - Local 4 has obtained an inspection report that shows why health inspectors shut down a Detroit Popeyes restaurant.

The restaurant on Detroit's east side has been shut down for six days since an employee recorded the filthy conditions inside the kitchen and posted the video on Facebook.

The eight-page inspection report outlines how bad things were inside Popeyes.

The first violation listed in the report is food stored at the wrong temperature. Six containers of coleslaw were stored inside a cooler above 45 degrees. The proper temperature is 40 degrees. The report said the food was moved to the walk-in cooler, which is 40 degrees.

Another issue is the plumbing. The drain and water lines were leaking. The drinking machine was also leaking into the wooden cabinet, causing the wood to rot.

The final issue is insects. Inspectors found house flies in the front lobby area and kitchen. Fruit flies were found in the kitchen. Pest Control was called to tackle the issue.

Officials said Popeyes will remain closed until all repairs and violations are corrected and in compliance with the Detroit Health Department.

