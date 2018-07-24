Popeyes on Detroit's east side closes after video shows terrible conditions in kitchen

DETROIT - A popular chain restaurant on Detroit's east side is closed after a video surfaced on social media about the terrible conditions in the kitchen.

An employee posted a video on Facebook showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen at Popeyes on Seven Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

The restaurant is closed after the video went viral on social media.

“I am ... speechless, wow, after eating there," regular customer Patricia Wilson said.

Lost for words, Wilson said she didn’t want to show her face on camera. She was turned away Tuesday when she came to get lunch.

“She said, 'We’re closed,' and I said, 'Why?'" Wilson said.

Local 4 walked up to the doors to speak to managers, but they were locked. A manager came to the door and confirmed they were closed for the day.

“My stomach is messed up right now,” customer Kathy Johnson said. "It was just devastating. I think that the health department needs to come in and do an investigation. An investigation needs to be done."

The Detroit Health Department released the following statement:

“The Detroit Health Department’s Food Safety Team is currently on site and investigating the Popeye’s location at 14180 Gratiot. The location is temporarily closed and the Popeye’s management is cooperating with the Health Department and following all cleaning protocols.

The Detroit Health Department will continue to work with the Popeye’s location and it will work to make the sure the restaurant is in compliance prior to reopening.”

Meanwhile, customers said that’s not enough.

“I will never come back here again, ever," Johnson said.

