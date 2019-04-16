Here's how you can help with shortage of canines trained for first responders

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - There's a shortage of canines specifically trained for first responders, and you can help.

Residents can help fight the shortage by hosting dogs that are pregnant and helping to raise and train the puppies.

The host family open house will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Combined Regional Emergency Services Training Center at the Oakland Community College campus in Auburn Hills, located at 2900 Featherstone Road.

