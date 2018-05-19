High speed chase through Northern Michigan ends in smoke, arrests

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. - A high speed chase through a Northern Michigan county ended with a smoke filled car and an arrest.

WPBN reports a Leelanau County Sheriff's Deputy tried to pull over a driver on Friday afternoon for speeding.

The driver stopped, allowed a man, woman and child to leave the vehicle and then sped off with two others still inside.

The deputy pursued the vehicle, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to WPBN.

The driver veered into a private driveway, into a pasture, ramming through a metal gate before stopping in a field near a swamp.

The three people inside the vehicle ran into the nearby swamp. The driver, a 32-year-old Peshawbestown man, and one passenger, a 24-year-old Northport man, were arrested in the swamp.

The car started a small grass fire which was quickly put out by a deputy.

The driver was charged with felony fleeing and eluding and malicious destruction of property. Both men are being held in the Leelanau County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.