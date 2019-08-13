High Times Cannabis Cup comes to Detroit this weekend

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

DETROIT - The High Times Cannabis Cup is coming to Detroit this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit. People 21 years old or older can attend the event. Those who are 18 to 20 years old may enter if they have a medical marijuana card.

Multiple performers are expected at the event including the Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, Warren G, Trick Trick, Willy J Peso, We Are Culture Creators and Kid Vishis.

"High Times is bringing all the action we brought to the Auto City Speedway and more to the Paris of the Midwest! Featuring an even bigger lineup, more booths, and oh yeah, LEGAL CANNABIS - this one’s going to go down in the record books," was shared on the Facebook event.

To learn more and buy tickets for the event click here.

