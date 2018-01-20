Metro Detroit weather: Higher temps this weekend, rain late

DETROIT - Saturday will be dry and milder, eventually. Sunday will have above-average temps, too, but with some fog early and rain late and definitely more thawing.

Saturday morning will be chilly and partly to mostly cloudy. Families will not have to dress in as many layers, and there's a chance with a beautiful sunrise and mostly dry roads. Some melting may cause a few slick spots, but they will be few and far between while traveling to and from the public opening of 2018's North American International Auto Show, services or other activities and events. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and 5-10 degrees milder than average. Highs will be near 40°F or just a bit more.

Sunset is at 5:32 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the 30s. Remember your winter coats while going to and from the game between USA Hockey's Under 17 Team and the Sioux Falls Stampede at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth or the Kenny Parker Band Live at Gray's Opera House in Romeo.

Saturday night will be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s. A southwesterly wind will bring some milder air over cold ground. Therefore, fog development is possible by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be overcast but relatively mild. Highs will be in the low 40s. Rain is possible by late afternoon and Sunday night.

Monday will be wet, misty and milder with highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday has a cold front passing through. Rain converts to snow by the afternoon. Temps will fall to freezing or lower by the end of the day.

Wednesday through Friday will have sunnier skies, and it will be chillier with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

