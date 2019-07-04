News

Highland Park implements crime prevention program similar to Detroit's Project Green Light

Cameras being put on businesses

By Jason Colthorp - Anchor/Reporter, Amber Ainsworth

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park businesses are getting cameras thanks to a crime prevention program similar to Detroit's Project Green Light.

Businesses will be outfitted with cameras as part of the city's blue light program, which will be monitored in real-time.

"We're actually going to have an element called virtual policing," said Charles Lackey, Highland Park's technology director. "Monitors will be able to interact with anyone they see on the camera in real-time."

The program has already helped curb some vandalism at the Ford Recreation Center.

"We're a small 2.9 mile city and our response times are small now, but they'll be even greater once we get this up and going," Mayor Hubert Yopp said.

