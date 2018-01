Hoda Kotb is officially the co-anchor of NBC's TODAY show.

Kotb will host the show with Savannah Guthrie.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack made the announcement Tuesday morning about a month after Matt Lauer was fired from the position.

Kotb will continue to co-host TODAY’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

