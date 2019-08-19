Home invader wanders around Troy house for 10 minutes, touches sleeping woman

TROY, Mich. - A home invader wandered around a Troy home for about 10 minutes and touched a sleeping woman early Monday before fleeing.

The woman was asleep about 2 a.m. in a home in the 700 block of Amberwood Drive when she felt someone touch her leg. She said she screamed and saw someone run out of the room.

"She was the one who woke us all up and was screaming for our parents," the woman's sister, Tina, said. "We all grabbed butcher knives. We didn't know what to expect. She woke up when he touched her."

The family's surveillance cameras showed the shadowy figure moving around the house. He even looked at the woman's mother, who was asleep on the couch.

Officials said they used a K-9 to track the man on foot through neighboring yards.

The man is described as 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a white shirt.

Police have not determined whether the man targeted the home or entered it by accident. Police believe the man entered the home through a backdoor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3477.

