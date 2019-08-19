Sleeping Troy woman feels home invader touch her leg in middle of night, police say

TROY, Mich. - A woman inside a Troy home felt a home invader touch her leg in the middle of the night while she was sleeping, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a house in the 700 block of Amberwood Drive, according to authorities.

A woman said she was in her bed when she felt someone touch her leg. She said she screamed and saw someone run out of the room.

Police believe a man entered and exited the woman's house through a basement door.

Officials said they used a K-9 to track the man on foot through neighboring yards.

Multiple family members were home at the time of the incident, according to authorities. Nothing was stolen from the home, police said.

The man is described as 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a white shirt.

Police have not determined whether the man targeted the home or entered it by accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3477.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.