Home invasion suspect fatally shot on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an accused intruder on Detroit's west side.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of Burwell Avenue and Chopin Street.
Police said a father was in front of the home with his children and when he went inside to retrieve something he found a 20-year-old man inside his home.
Police said the homeowner claimed the 20-year-old aimed a handgun at him which is when the homeowner shot and killed the suspected intruder.
The homeowner appears to be cooperating with police.
