Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old man found fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after an man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. in the 15700 block of Mansfield Street.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but witnesses told police they saw someone leaving the location.

Police said a person was detained for questioning.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.