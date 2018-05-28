Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old man found fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after an man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.
The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. in the 15700 block of Mansfield Street.
According to police, the 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body.
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but witnesses told police they saw someone leaving the location.
Police said a person was detained for questioning.
No other information was made available.
