House in Ferndale built from repurposed shipping containers

FERNDALE, Mich. - A new home on Inman Street in Ferndale stands out from the rest of the neighborhood.

The house is built from repurposed shipping containers and is a passion project for Stephanie Coyle.

Construction was a process unlike anything the builders were used to before. There were six months of construction off-site in a warehouse before the containers were brought in and placed by crane.

Shipping container houses are expected to become more commonplace, as it's estimated about 500,000 shipping containers are abandoned each year.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.