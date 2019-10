DETROIT - Nearly $10 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to Detroit to help rid homes of lead.

Most of the $9.7 million will help homeowners in the 48209 ZIP code in Southwest Detroit.

Another $600,000 will be used to fix health- and safety-related hazards in homes.

Learn more about the funding in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.