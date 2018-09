Human remains were found Spet. 7, 2018 in Ecorse. (WDIV)

ECORSE, Mich. - Police are investigating after human remains were found Friday in Ecorse.

Ecorse police are not releasing many details, but said the remains were found on Mill Street.

Police vehicles converged on an open space along Mill Street near 4th Street.

Michigan State Police were at the scene.

