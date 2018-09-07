Police investigate after human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. - Michigan State Police officials are investigating human remains found in an empty lot in Ecorse.

Police said the discovery was made Friday morning near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street. They are still working to identify the remains.

"It's rather shocking, actually," resident James Cornett said. "Especially when it's close to home. Lots of state troopers, detectives walking around the property, flying drones, searching corner to corner."

Investigators combed through the old industrial site, collecting evidence, leaving markers and carrying large, white bags.

"It's been years, probably a good 10 years, since I've seen anything going on here," resident Larry Weisenstein said. "It's just been an open, empty field."

MSP troopers and officers from Detroit and Ecorse spent hours searching through the brush. A crowd of onlookers gathered to watch the search.

"I grew up here," Weisenstein said. "I've just never really seen anything like that around."

Ecorse police are taking the lead on the investigation. They won't comment on the case except to confirm that human remains were discovered.

"I feel terrible," Weisenstein said. "That's no way to end up."

