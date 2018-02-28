Hundreds attend vigil for victims of quadruple murder on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Friends and family members of the victims killed during a quadruple murder on Detroit's west side gathered Tuesday for a vigil.

Police said George Davis Jr. shot the mother of his child, her father and a young woman who was getting a ride with them at a gas station before killing his cousin at a home nearby.

Davis later killed himself after fleeing to Ohio.

There was singing, screaming and praying at the emotional gathering. Raphael Hall, his daughter, Cierra Bargaineer, and Kristen Thomas were remembered by hundreds of people crowded around the corner of Fenkell Avenue and West Parkway Street.

The vigil was just feet from the Sunoco gas station where the three were shot.

Tarina Bargaineer is Hall's daughter and Cierra Bargaineer's sister.

"Words cannot compare," Tarina Bargaineer said. "This is beyond measure. Look at all these people."

Many of the people gathered at the intersection were from the Citadel of Praise Church, where Hall was a deacon.

"He was the first face you saw when you walked in," parishioner Brandan Allen said. "He'd say, 'How you doin'?' And he wanted you to know you are in the right place."

"Just his presence and his smile -- he was such a good person," parishioner Chanel Deloach said.

Deloach brought her daughters to the vigil.

"They wanted to pray," Deloach said. "I tried to leave them at home, but they said, 'Mom, we want to come and pray, too.'"

"Tonight is a night to love each other, no matter who you are," the Rev. Spencer Ellis said.

People said it will be strange Sunday not to see Hall greeting everyone with a strong handshake at the Citadel of Praise Church.

