Hundreds attend vigil to remember Northville family killed in Kentucky crash

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Hundreds of friends, neighbors and community members came out to Ford Field Park to pay their respects to the five members of a Northville family who were killed by a suspected drunken driver in Kentucky.

The Abbas family were traveling on I-75 in Lexington, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida, when they were hit.

Issam Abbas, his wife Rima and their three children were killed in the crash. Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, all attended Northville schools.

“I guess in a way this is the only way this could have happened,” said Mo Abbas. “I can’t imagine Issam without Rima or Rima without Issam and I know they’re in heaven together.”

The family had deep ties to Dearborn and were well-known in the Muslim community. Issam, 42, was a lawyer and realtor. Rima, 38, was a doctor.

“Rima and Issam absolutely loved this community and those children loved being a part of this community,” Rana Abbas-Taylor said.

