Husband held without bond in murder of missing Detroit mother of 5

ECORSE, Mich. - The husband of a mother of five whose remains were discovered in a vacant lot in Ecorse stood silently as he was charged with her murder.

Remains found in Ecorse were identified as Alisha McQueen, a missing Detroit mother of five.

Alisha McQueen's family reported her missing in March. Police were called to a vacant lot in Ecorse after someone discovered human remains, some encased in concrete.

Gregory McQueen was charged with open murder and denied bond, accused of killing his wife Alisha. They had four children together, all under the age of 10.

She and her husband were living separately at the time.

Alisha's family said Gregory McQueen had been violent before. He now faces life in prison. The family of the victim wants justice.

Police said the discovery was made the morning of Sept. 7 near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street.

On Aug. 25, an evidence technician was sent to a location in the 100 block of Mill Street in Ecorse, where a resident had discovered what appeared to be human bones.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 6, Ecorse police investigated and found more bones and clothing, according to authorities.

On Sept. 7, large pieces of cement with embedded human remains were collected.

On Sept. 21, the remains were identified as Alisha McQueen.

