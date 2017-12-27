I-94 road rage shooting: State police seek red pickup truck with Kentucky plates

State police are looking for a red pickup truck wanted in connection to a road rage shooting incident Dec. 20, 2017 on I-94 in Harper Woods, Mich. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are searching for a red pickup truck with Kentucky license plates believed to be involved in a road rage shooting incident Dec. 20 on I-94 in Harper Woods.

The shooting happened about 7:40 a.m. that day on eastbound I-94 near Allard Avenue. Michigan State Police said the victim was traveling in the left lane of eastbound I-94 when he pulled up behind a red pickup truck with Kentucky license plates. The pickup truck is believed to be a full-sized Chevrolet with a chrome front bumper.

The victim told police he flashed his lights at the pickup to signal the driver to move over so he could pass on the left. However, the driver of the pickup stayed in the lane and the victim passed on the right. The pickup truck then pulled up alongside the victim. The driver produced a handgun and fired a shot at the vehicle.

State police said there was no damage to the man's car and nobody was hurt in the shooting. The suspect fled and exited the interstate at 8 Mile Road.

State police are now sharing surveillance images of the suspect's red pickup as they search for it and the driver. Take a look at these images. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

