Image of wanted driver in hit-and-run crash outside Detroit Coney Island released

DETROIT - Detroit police have put out a new alert about a deadly hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old Horland Darnell Patterson on 8 mile.

Local 4 obtained footage of the driver wanted in connection with the crash that happened Sept. 11. It has been more than three weeks since Patterson was killed outside a Coney Island.

Now police are urging people to take a look at the surveillance footage, which can be viewed in the video above.

A dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup drove right into Patterson outside a Coney Island in the 8000 block of 8 Mile.

Patterson and the driver apparently exchanged words inside the restaurant before the crash, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.