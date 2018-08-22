Inkster man charged in hit-and-run that killed Taylor man in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A 29-year-old Inkster man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Detroit on Sunday night.

A group of friends were leaving the Motor City Muscle Music Festival late Sunday night when the hit-and-run happened.

They were trying to cross Jefferson Avenue near Griswold Street when police said a driver came flying down the street, hitting and killing Michael Cavanaugh, 22, of Taylor, in front of his friends.

Police said the driver disregarded a traffic signal when he struck Cavanaugh and then fled the scene.

Cavanaugh was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brian Keith Garner, Jr., 29, of Inkster turned himself in on Monday and was placed under arrest by Detroit police.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Garner with the following:

Reckless driving causing death

Failure to stay at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death

Garner is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.