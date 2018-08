DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night as he was leaving the Motor City Muscle Festival.

According to authorities, the man was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Griswold Street when a custom vehicle struck him. The victim was thrown into the air from the collision before hitting the ground.

The vehicle fled from the scene.

