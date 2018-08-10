Inkster mother accused of leaving son alone in Motor City Casino parking garage bound over for trial

DETROIT - An Inkster woman was bound over for trial Friday on charges related to her leaving her 3-year-old son alone in the parking garage of Motor City Casino last week, according to officials.

Talayia Lara Renee Wellams, 25, and her sister were gambling inside the casino while the child was alone in a vehicle on the third floor of the parking garage, according to officials. Motor City Casino security officials found the child at 7:20 a.m.

She has been charged with second-degree child abuse and leaving a child in a car unattended.

Wellams' bail was lowered to $5,000. She was ordered to have no contact with her son, directly or indirectly, as well as no contact with casinos or with Angel Wellams. A GPS tether was also ordered.

The preliminary examination originally scheduled for Aug. 17 was waived, and Talayia Wellams was bound over.

