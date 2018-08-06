Inkster mother charged after 3-year-old boy left alone in Motor City Casino parking garage

DETROIT - An Inkster woman was charged Monday after her 3-year-old son was found alone in the parking garage of Motor City Casino last week, officials said.

Talayia Lara Renee Wellams, 25, is accused of leaving her child unattended in a vehicle, where Motor City Casino security officials found him.

The boy was found around 7:20 a.m. Friday in a parked vehicle on the third floor of the parking garage.

Wellams and her sister were found gambling inside the casino, according to officials.

She has been charged with second-degree child abuse and leaving a child in a car unattended.

Wellams was arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Friday, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 17. Both hearings will be before Judge William McConico at 36th District Court.

Wellams is being held on $50,000 bail.

