Intense standoff between police and barricaded gunman in St. Clair Shores continues Saturday

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The intense standoff between police and a barricaded gunman that started Thursday continued Saturday morning.

Police said the incident began Thursday night when the man became upset because his neighbors were lighting up fireworks for the Fourth of July. Police said his neighbor was outside celebrating with her niece, mother and other members of the family.

The man allegedly went outside and got into an argument with his neighbor because he didn't like the noise and wanted them to leave. He returned to his home and later went back outside and started firing shots.

He shot a 10-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman. Both are fine and expected to recover.

The barricaded guman, 60, went into his home and continued to fire at police and residents.

A SWAT team and bomb squad units have spent nearly a day and a half surrounding the home, waiting for the man to surrender.

This is happening in the area of Masonic Boulevard and Saint Margaret Street. That area is still blocked off and police are telling people to stay away.

Things have calmed down since Friday and are not as intense. There is an active police presence, but not as much activity happening.

Check back as this story continues to develop.



