St. Clair Shores police pass 24-hour mark in standoff with barricaded gunman

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A barricaded gunman situation in St. Clair Shores has continued past the 24-hour mark.

Officers were sent to the 31900 block of Saint Margaret Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday for a neighbor trouble dispute, and while on the way, they received a report that two people had been shot.

The two victims were later identified as a 10-year-old Detroit girl and a 62-year-old St. Clair Shores woman. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 60-year-old man, fled into a home and continued to fire at police and residents. Officers surrounded the home and attempted to negotiate.

Police have tried tear gas, robots and to flood him out of the basement, but the man has not left the home.

Incident began Thursday

Police said the incident began when the man became upset because his neighbors were lighting off fireworks for the Fourth of July. Police said his neighbor was outside celebrating with her niece, mother and other members of the family, lighting off fireworks and sparklers.

The man allegedly went outside and got into an argument with his neighbor because he didn't like the noise and wanted them to leave. He returned to his home and then a short time later went back outside with a laser affixed to a rifle, went back in for another rifle and then started firing shots.

"He came back out with the laser beam again," his neighbor said. "He's aiming it. No one paid him any attention. At this point, he walks directly across the street, he puts his arm up and just starts firing at the kids. Then he starts firing when we were running, scattering, getting the kids in the house. Then, he opens fire again, started aiming at anyone who didn't make it in the house."

The man then started randomly firing shots at other people and homes, according to authorities. While officials were trying to take care of the shooting victims, the man started firing shots at the officers. That's when the shooting turned into a barricaded situation, police said.

Barricaded situation

The situation continued into Friday evening. Throughout the day police used multiple tactics. A robot was used to ram the front door repeatedly and enter the home.

The neighborhood has been on lockdown with nobody being allowed back inside their homes, according to police.

"Throughout the night, we've made contact with him," St. Clair Shores police Deputy Chief Gary Crandall said. "We've tried to get him to come out of the house and surrender on multiple occasions throughout the night. He shot at officers again and officers' vehicles."

Neighbors said the man lives at the home with his girlfriend. Police would not confirm whether she or anyone else is in the house with the man.

