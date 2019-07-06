Sources: Barricaded gunman in St. Clair Shores has died

A SWAT team and bomb squad units spent nearly a day and a half surrounding the home, waiting for the man to surrender.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Sources have confirmed to Local 4 the standoff in St. Clair Shores that started Thursday night is over. The barricaded gunman took his own life, sources also confirmed.

The intense standoff between police and the barricaded gunman that started Thursday continued Saturday morning.

The incident started as a dispute between the man and his neighbors. The man became upset because his neighbors were lighting up fireworks for the Fourth of July. Police said the man allegedly went outside and got into an argument with his neighbors because he didn't like the noise.

He reportedly went back into his home after the argument, and got a rifle. Then went back outside and shot two people. Both of the victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.

Breaking: Police sources confirm the standoff in St. Clair Shores that started Thursday night at 10pm is over. The suspect took his own life. Still waiting for more details. @clickondetroit pic.twitter.com/4IR6HZvRI6 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) July 6, 2019

