Interim Michigan State President John Engler to testify before Congress on policy changes at MSU

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Interim Michigan State University President John Engler will testify before Congress Tuesday on the policy changes at MSU following the Larry Nassar abuse case.

Although he wasn't running Michigan State when the Nassar scandal broke, Engler will answer tough questions on Capitol Hill, as many believe he hasn't helped the university move forward since stepping into the role.

The U.S. Senate subcommittee has held several meetings about Michigan State's handling of the Nassar case.

Nassar is serving what's essentially a life sentence for sexually abusing hundreds of young women and girls who sought treatment from him.

Many of the survivors have testified. The USA Gymnastics director and former MSU President Lou Anna Simon explained what they reported, what they knew and what did or did not happen during the years of sexual abuse.

Tuesday will be Engler's turn to go on the record. The hearing is set to explain what changes have been made by the university to protect young athletes from sexual predators such as Nassar.

In June, Engler found himself on the defensive after a private email revealed he had questioned Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to speak out against Nassar. Engler asked if she was receiving kickbacks.

That sent people demanding for Engler to resign or be fired by the MSU board of trustees. Many argued Engler wasn't the right person to help the university move forward.

"That was a big mistake," Engler said. "I was wrong. I apologize. ... (That) email harmed the healing process."

On Tuesday, he'll explain to Congress what he's done for the healing process and for the future of those coming to the campus.

