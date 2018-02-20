Brawl caught on video aboard Carnival cruise spurs investigation into violent security response

A brawl, caught on video aboard a Carnival cruise in the South Pacific on Friday, resulted in 23 passengers being removed. Now, the violent response of security personnel is being called into question, according to the cruise line.

The footage shows a group of passengers in a physical altercation while security attempts to intervene. Several security personnel are seen kicking and hitting passengers. Crew members are also seen attempting to stop the person recording the video.

Carnival Cruise Line released a statement after the video appeared on social media.

"The actions seen on the video by our security team are not in line with our values and policies," the Miami-based company said Monday. "We are conducting a full investigation and will take appropriate corrective action as necessary."

The ten-day cruise to the South Pacific returned to Melbourne, Australia on Saturday. 23 people were removed from the Legend Cruise ship the prior day for what the company described as "disruptive and violent acts."

Passengers described it as the "cruise from hell." There are reports of up to 30 people being injured, with one particular family targeting other passengers.

One passenger told 3AW that there were about 30 people "looking for trouble from the minute they got on the ship."

Another passenger said that the same group involved in the brawl had started another fight the day before.

Both the police and the cruise line are conducting investigations.

