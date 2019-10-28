ISIS leader killed in special operation

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead after a special operation in Syria, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. Special Operations forces tracked Al-Baghdadi into a dead end tunnel where he ignited his vest, killing himself and three of his children.

"A large crew of brilliant fighter ran out of those helicopters and blew holes into the side of the building, not wanting to go through the main door because that was booby-trapped," said President Donald Trump Sunday.

Al-Baghdadi's remains were confirmed by an onsite DNA test, Trump also said.

