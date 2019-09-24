Intruder bled to death during assault on 90-year-old man in Rochester Hills condo

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 90-year-old man is in a hospital fighting for his life after getting attacked overnight in the Huntington Park Condos in Rochester Hills.

The man who is accused of breaking into the 90-year-old man's home died in the confrontation. Police said the suspect is believed to have cut himself, slicing open an artery, which caused him to bleed to death during the attack.

Neighbors said the elderly man who got attacked walks the neighborhood using a walker. The elderly man was attacked with lamps and stabbed with scissors.

The intruder was found dead on the condo floor and the elderly man was crying out for help. The elderly man was rushed to a hospital, where he is in serious condition.

