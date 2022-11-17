Why a judge ruled to suppress key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case

A judge has ruled to suppress key evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was obtained.

Stislicki walked out of her office on Dec. 2, 2016, and was never seen again. Her body has never been found. Floyd Galloway, a security guard who worked in her office, has been charged with her murder.

The decision to suppress the evidence surrounds attorney-client privilege. Galloway allegedly made an admission to the person who was conducting a lie detector test on behalf of his then-attorney. That alleged admission made it’s way back to investigators, who used the information to seize key evidence in the case.

Because of how it was obtained, that evidence will not be presented during Galloway’s murder trial. This is a major win for Galloway’s defense. Stislicki’s family said they are “disappointed” in the decision.

“Our family is disappointed on these results and will continue to support the judicial appeal process and effort for the true story to be told. “The public should also be aware that Floyd is currently in prison for sexually attacking a jogger, that was fortunate to escape, just three months before Danielle went missing.” Ann Stislicki

What evidence will be suppressed?

Galloway’s attorney at the time had him take a lie detector test. James Hoppe conducted the test, he was so disturbed by what Galloway told him that he shared that information with then Troy police Chief Gary Mayer.

Mayer shared the information with Farmington Hills police Chief Chuck Nebu, who was investigating the case. Nebus had his detectives search for clues, and because of what Galloway shared with the lie detector operator, much evidence was found.

Investigators found Stislicki’s Fitbit, keys and obtained forensic data from cell phones. They also obtained testimony of Galloway being spotted at a nearby Tim Horton’s, surveillance video and phone records from the coffee shop and evidence of a cab ride Galloway took that night from where near where Stislicki vanished.

That evidence will not be presented during trial. A judge ruled that it was seized as a direct result of investigators obtaining privileged information.

The judge concluded that police intentionally intruded on the privileged relationship and used the information to locate and seize evidence. The judge said, “the court finds the actions of the government were outrageous.”

“Judge McMillan sent a message to law enforcement and to the attorney general that outrageous conduct in violation of defendants’ due process rights will not be tolerated,” Galloway’s attorney said.