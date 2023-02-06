Would you know if your kids were hiding drugs? We put a Metro Detroit mom to the test

How much do parents know about the ways their kids could be hiding drugs? Christine Skavery is a mother of two from Canton Township who was willing to be tested on her ability to find fake drugs in her kids’ bedrooms and bathroom.

The fake drugs are hidden in secret stash containers. The items look like everyday objects like lint rollers, hairbrushes and even lip balm but they have secret compartments.

Items that can be used to hide drugs. (WDIV)

The search begins

Local 4 hid eight different containers in Skavery’s son and daughter’s bedrooms and their bathroom. Then she began to search.

Skavery began her search in her 17-year-old son’s room. She walked around the room moving and shaking items, but she didn’t notice the fake ChapStick Local 4 put on her sons’ desk. She passed right over the fake Sharpie pen too. Then she noticed the lint roller.

“What made you notice that one?” Karen Drew asked.

“Because I wasn’t sure he had a lint brush,” Skavery said.

She spotted the water bottle too. She said they don’t own a water bottle like that and that’s what tipped her off.

Next, she searched her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom. Nothing caught her eye right away, including a hair scrunchie that had a secret compartment.

“I’m looking for something she wouldn’t have bought,” Skavery said.

There are so many lotions and perfumes in her daughter’s room that it’s hard to spot the secret stash containers. She did find a fake deodorant, but she couldn’t get it open. Karen Drew showed her how it works.

Then she searched the bathroom.

The bathroom is a common area for hiding items from parents because there are so many different containers.

She didn’t notice the other scrunchie, but she did notice the hairbrush. She said she realized a hairbrush would be a good spot to hide things.

Mom found 4 of 8 items

Skavery spent more than 20 minutes searching and did not find everything. She only found four of the eight items.

Canton Township Police Department’s Community Relations Officer Patty Esselink spoke with Skavery after she finished searching. Esselink warned Skavery to open up her eyes and mind to what could be suspicious.

Skavery’s 15-year-old daughter Samantha said she knew all about the secret stash containers. She said it’s very common for kids her age to use them.

She did have some advice for parents.

“If you suspect kids doing it just talk to them one on one. Don’t, like, just call people and stuff,” Samantha said. “Have that relationship with your kids. Trust your kids.”