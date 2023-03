Confronting the Detroit Water Board over fire hydrants that are still broken all across the city and tax payers are paying the bill.

Thirty days after exposing the 1,300 broken fire hydrants in Detroit, I’m back to check the progress in getting this mess fixed.

The goal was to have them all fixed -- but that didn’t happen. As of this morning there are more than 700 hydrants inoperable. What is going on? Catch my full story 5:30 p.m.