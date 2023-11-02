Nonprofit helps human trafficking survivors clear their criminal records

A Metro Detroit nonprofit helped a human trafficking survivor clear her criminal record.

It is common for victims of human trafficking to have criminal records. Often, they are forced to steal, use drugs, or commit other crimes. Even after they escape, their criminal record follows them.

The Joseph Project helped D’Lynn, a mother of three from Macomb County, clear her criminal record.

“My life now -- I work full time and go to school full time. I live in Macomb County. I am a mother of three,” D’Lynn said. “I have a 2-year-old and a set of twins that are 14 months. They are my life. I love being a mom.”

D’Lynn was human trafficked for 18 years. Her trafficker beat her and left her at a hospital. When she woke up her jaw was wired shut and she had four stab wounds in her leg. After her recovery, she discovered she was being sued for not paying her hospital bill.

Nate Knapper and his team at the Joseph Project stepped in.

“I started this because of D’Lynn,” Knapper said. “When she didn’t have the money to pay the charges associated with those medical bills, we were able to wipe those debts away.”

The Joseph Project helps human trafficking survivors rebuild their lives. Years ago they helped D’Lynn with her bills, and recently, they were able to help her clear her criminal record. It was a major victory.

The Joseph Project works with teams of attorneys across the nation who volunteer their time to help survivors.

“We are going to keep growing the legal network, a multi-jurisdictional collection of lawyers, that can resolve the criminal charges of trafficking survivors acquired during their exploitation -- reunite them with their children if there is a family law issue in place,” Knapper said.

For D’Lynn, a clean record means a better and brighter future.

“I’m pursuing my master’s in human resource management. So, if I want to apply for a company, I don’t have to worry about them denying me because of my background and I don’t have to answer to an officer who pulls me over and sees that I have a criminal background,” D’Lynn said.

The Joseph Project has been helping human trafficking survivors for five years and delivered some form of legal service to over 300 survivors. They have cleared hundreds of charges off the records of clients like D’Lynn.

Support for human trafficking survivors

Leveraging the Law to Empower the Enslaved - The Joseph Project: The Joseph Project is a nonprofit organization that connects human trafficking survivors with pro bono legal services. It is inspired by the Biblical account of history’s earliest recorded survivor, who transitioned from exploitation to empowerment (Genesis 37-50).

Sacred Beginnings - Boldly declaring freedom: Supporting victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Grand Rapids, Michigan and beyond.

If you suspect that any child or adult is a victim, or is at risk of becoming a victim, call 855-444-3911 any time day or night. If the individual is in imminent danger, immediately call 911. Click here to learn more about human trafficking from the State of Michigan.