It's official: Malfunctioning traffic signals must be treated as 4-way stop in Michigan

We've all been at an intersection with malfunctioning traffic lights. It was an unwritten rule to treat it as a four-way stop. Now, it's law.

Michigan's Lt. Gov. Brian Calley today signed legislation clarifying that malfunctioning traffic signals are to be treated as four way stops.

“Clarifying this law will not only reduce the number of accidents during these power outages, but it will also keep Michiganders consistent with what is taught during driver’s training,” Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said.

Here's how a 4-way stop works:

1. It's first come, first served at the intersection. The first car to arrive has the right of way, no matter where it's traveling.

2. When two vehicles arrive at the same time, yield to your right. If three vehicles arrive at the same time, the car furthest left should yield until the cars to the right have made their move.

3. If two vehicles are facing head-to-head, the person traveling straight should make the first move. If both are turning or both moving straight, they can both proceed.

