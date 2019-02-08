Remembering Army veteran, former Michigan Rep. John Dingell

DEARBORN, Mich. - Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

Dingell spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015.

A big part of Dingell's work in Washington revolved around veterans and making sure they got the resources they needed after they served.

The Veterans were dear to the former congressman, and his passing leaves heavy hearts, not only at the hospital, but everywhere.

Dingell's legacy for the state of Michigan and this country could be considered unmatched, and Michiganders mourn his passing.

