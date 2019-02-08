Memorials pour in from politicians after former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies

DETROIT - Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

Dingell spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015. Wednesday it was revealed that Dingell was in hospice care.

The Office of Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John David Dingell, Jr., former Michigan Congressman and longest-serving member of the United States Congress. Congressman Dingell died peacefully today at his home in Dearborn, surrounded by his wife Deborah. He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared the following on Twitter:

Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as ‘The Dean’ of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments.

The Congressman’s grit, humility and humor taught us all that we can disagree without being disagreeable, while still finding common ground and working together to get things done.

The people of Michigan owe John Dingell so much, from his brave service in World War II, to his leadership as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and his crucial role in passing some of the most monumental laws of the past century.

We are a stronger, safer, healthier nation because of Congressman Dingell’s 59 years of service, and his work will continue to improve the lives of Michiganders for generations to come.

I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the entire Dingell family for their loss.

In this divisive time, may we all draw wisdom and inspiration from the truly remarkable life of Congressman John Dingell, and may we all continue to learn from his example of selfless public service as we work to build a better future for our state.

Politician and businessman John James released the following on Twitter:

May God Bless WWII Veteran & former Congressman @JohnDingell and his family upon his passing. Congressman Dingell, like his fellow heroes of our Greatest Generation served with passion & dedication. Our sincerest thanks for your courage and service.

Mark Hackel released the following statement:

"John Dingell was a man of great character and personality. He served his country with dignity and respect. Let his legacy be an example for each of us on how to serve one another and this great country. May he Rest In Peace."

Daniel J. Loepp, the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, released the following statement:

"John Dingell was a Michigan icon and champion for our state and nation. From the time he took office until the time he retired, Congressman Dingell fought tirelessly on behalf of Michigan residents and all Americans. He was a respected policymaker, a champion for honesty and ethics and a history maker who led through compromise and collaboration. His mission lives on in his beloved wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Our condolences go out to her and the Dingell family as we mourn the loss of a great man."

Senator Debbie Stabenow released the following statement:

“Congressman John Dingell—the Dean of the House and my dear friend—was not merely a witness to history. He was a maker of it. His original family name, translated into Polish, meant ‘blacksmith.’ Nothing could be more fitting for a man who hammered out our nation’s laws, forging a stronger union that could weather the challenges of the future. John Dingell loved Michigan. He understood the connection our people have to manufacturing, to agriculture, and to the land and the Great Lakes that support our Michigan way of life. His wife, Debbie, who has been his closest confidant for more than 40 years, is working hard to carry on his legacy. I know that all of us in Michigan are sending her and their family and many friends our love and support at this time.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich released the following statement:

“Michigan lost a hero today. Congressman Dingell taught us to ‘do what’s right and never be afraid,’ a lesson he embodied in word and deed. From enlisting in the U.S. Army to defend our nation during World War II, to fighting in the halls of Congress for a better America by championing equal rights, clean air and water, and quality health care for every American, John Dingell’s story is one of selfless and tireless service to country.

The Michigan Senate Democrats offer their support and prayers to Congresswoman Dingell and the entire Dingell family, and we thank them for sharing John with us for 92 years.”

Congressman Dan Kildee released the following statement:

“John Dingell will forever be recognized as one of the most impactful and consequential leaders of our time. John lived every day of his life with clear moral purpose, incredible humor, a strong work ethic and an unwavering devotion to both Michigan and his family. John’s passing is an enormous loss to the nation.

As a young man, John served our country admirably in World War II and went on to represent Michigan in Congress for over a half century. John’s legacy is unparalleled and unmatched; from the passage of Medicare, to the Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, to helping save the U.S. automotive industry during the Great Recession, millions of Americans have a better life today because of John’s work to expand health care access, strengthen organized labor and protect our environment.

I have known John my entire life. He has been someone I looked up to, a dear colleague and a guiding voice for good. John will forever be a role model for those who seek a life of public service and helping others.

Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Dingell and the entire Dingell family for their loss.”

The Michigan Democratic party released the following oh behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes:

“John Dingell was The Dean and more. He was and will remain the embodiment of what it means to be a Michigan Democrat: hard-working, selfless, and relentless in his pursuit to improve the lives of the everyday people who built our state and make it great.

John Dingell touched my life from the moment I arrived in Michigan, first as my representative, and every day thereafter, as a champion for our cause. With his tireless support for electing down-ballot Democrats, Congressman Dingell was an ally, mentor, and friend, whose legacy will remain at the heart of everything we do as Michigan Democrats.

We will honor his legacy by continuing to work as hard as we possibly can to elect Democrats that share our values and demand that our voices be heard. For so many of us here in Michigan, we will just be continuing to do what John Dingell himself taught us to do.

His charm, wit, and devotion touched everyone who knew him, and his legacy will inspire millions more for generations to come. He will be incredibly missed, but John Dingell will never be forgotten.”

Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement:

”I am deeply saddened at the death of John Dingell. He will be remembered as of the greatest legislators in American history who never forgot about the people he served and the city of Detroit.

When our workers or automakers needed help, John always answered their call. No one fought harder for working people in Congress than John did.

When the Rouge and Detroit Rivers festered with pollution, John led the effort in Congress to clean them up.

Perhaps most importantly, when his father died, John carried on his legacy of fighting for universal healthcare coverage. He presided over the House when Medicare passed in 1965, and he was there when President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. More than 680,000 Michiganders have healthcare today thanks to John never giving up on his father’s dream.

While it’s hard to imagine a world without John Dingell, his legacy of working to improve people’s lives will last forever.

John was a great personal friend to me for more than 30 years. On behalf of the entire city of Detroit, our hearts and prayers go out to Debbie and the rest of the Dingell family during this difficult time.”

Republican Chairman Weiser released the following statement:

“John Dingell was an incredible public servant who will be greatly missed. While we didn’t always agree on issues, I enjoyed Congressman Dingell’s company and admired his patriotism, his love for our state, and our shared love for the University of Michigan. My deepest sympathies go out to Congresswoman Dingell and the entire Dingell family.”

Brian Schatz, a United States Senator from Hawaii, released the following tweet:

"Rest In Peace, @JohnDingell. A leader who believed in the power and the obligation of the legislative branch to improve the lives of Americans. May his memory, and his example be a blessing for all of us."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona released the following:

"I’m sending my love to @RepDebDingell tonight as her heart has broken. @JohnDingell was the love of her life and the light of all ours. He was smart, good and wickedly funny. His legacy at the US House will live on - I’m grateful for the years I was lucky to learn from him."

Rep. Derek Kilmer released the following on Twitter:

"It was a great honor to serve with John Dingell. I learned so much from him and continue to learn from his wife @RepDebDingell who serves with such distinction. I’m so sorry to learn of his passing and ask everyone to keep the Dingell family in their prayers."

Bill Ford released the following statement:

“For my 20 years as Chairman of Ford Motor Company, I considered John Dingell a friend and advisor. John was a larger-than-life legend whose presence will be deeply missed at Ford. Even on the most divisive issues at the most difficult of times, he was unwavering in his efforts to find common ground. He constantly reminded us as a company and as an industry that we either work together or we fail separately. John devoted his life to serving the people of Michigan, and his legacy continues today with his wife, Debbie. His passing is a reminder that we need more leaders who are willing to find compromise and bring people together for the greater good.”

Sen. Cory Booker:

"John Dingell will be remembered as a legendary public servant who served his constituents honorably for six decades. My heart is with the Dingell family during this difficult time."

Sen. Kamala Harris:

"What a life. As the longest-serving member of Congress, John Dingell helped increase access to health care, defended the auto industry, and was always good for just the right tweet. Sending @RepDebDingell and the rest of her family all my love."

Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel:

"Our hearts are with the Dingell family tonight. Congressman John Dingell inspired generations of leaders and his legacy will continue for years to come."

Rep. Dan Kildee:

"Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to @RepDebDingell and the entire Dingell family during this difficult time.

I have known John my entire life. He has been someone I looked up to, a dear colleague, and a guiding voice for good. He'll forever be a role model for those who seek a life of public service and helping others.

Millions of Americans have a better life today because of John Dingell's work to expand health care access, strengthen organized labor and protect our environment.

John Dingell will forever be recognized as one of the most impactful and consequential public leaders of our time. He lived every day of his life with clear moral purpose, incredible humor, a strong work ethic and an unwavering devotion to both Michigan and his family."

Former Lt. Governor of Michigan Brian Calley:

"John Dingell was a national treasure. His memory and his legacy will be long remembered and celebrated."

Dearborn Police:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to @RepDebDingell and the entire Dingell family We are a better country because of @JohnDingell Rest In Peace"

Sen. Chris Murphy:

"No one fought harder to make health care a human right than @JohnDingell. He believed in the power of government to even out the arbitrary hard edges of life, and I’m lucky to have served with him and leaned from him. RIP."

Rep. Joe Kennedy III:

"John Dingell was a giant. His fingerprints are on countless pieces of legislation that form the framework for our country, and no one told a better story. He will be missed but he will never be forgotten. Thinking of @RepDebDingell and his family today."

Sen. Jim Ananich:

"Rest In Peace, @JohnDingell. You will be missed dearly."

Rest In Peace, @JohnDingell. You will be missed dearly.



